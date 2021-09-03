Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 20,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,129 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $422.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,773. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $398.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $414.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.57.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

