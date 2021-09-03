Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Increases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,747 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 33.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 53.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 287.3% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 43,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 32,446 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,807. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,321. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.58 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

