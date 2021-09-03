Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $10.84 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,095,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,381,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.51. The company has a market cap of $188.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

