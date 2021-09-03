Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Announces $0.09 Semi-Annual Dividend

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share by the energy company on Friday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
GLPEY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,343,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,515. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 82.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62.
Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile
Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
