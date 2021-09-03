Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Announces $0.09 Semi-Annual Dividend

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share by the energy company on Friday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

GLPEY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,343,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,515. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 82.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLPEY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

