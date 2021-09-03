Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) to post ($0.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galecto’s earnings. Galecto reported earnings of ($55.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galecto will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Galecto.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLTO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Galecto by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 56,229 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Galecto by 118,463.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 45,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Galecto by 617.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 30,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the second quarter worth $378,000. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

GLTO stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. Galecto has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $113.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

