Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) to post ($0.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galecto’s earnings. Galecto reported earnings of ($55.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galecto will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Galecto.
Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Galecto by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 56,229 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Galecto by 118,463.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 45,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Galecto by 617.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 30,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the second quarter worth $378,000. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.
GLTO stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. Galecto has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $113.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59.
Galecto Company Profile
Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.
