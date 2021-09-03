G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Shares Gap Up to $22.34

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.34, but opened at $22.99. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 1 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a yield of 6.19%. This is a boost from G. Willi-Food International’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 112,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of G. Willi-Food International as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC)

G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

