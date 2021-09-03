G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

GIII traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,106. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 3.02.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

