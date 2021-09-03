FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Sotherly Hotels Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sotherly Hotels in a report issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.00.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 71.07% and a negative net margin of 35.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

SOHO opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The company has a market cap of $40.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 218,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 37,850 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 26,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 26,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

