FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Newmont Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a research note issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $4.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

NYSE:NEM opened at $58.71 on Friday. Newmont has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 19.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 12.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 249,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,806,000 after purchasing an additional 27,560 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 621.3% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 33,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 29,219 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,597 shares of company stock worth $1,711,187 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

