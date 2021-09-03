FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN) Issued By Beacon Securities

Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Avanti Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02).

Avanti Energy stock opened at C$2.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 50.18, a quick ratio of 50.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,975.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.14. The stock has a market cap of C$96.45 million and a P/E ratio of -27.43. Avanti Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$3.17.

Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About Avanti Energy

Avanti Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. It intends to acquire 90% interest in a helium project consisting of 2,749 acres located in the County of Petroleum, Montana. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

