Futura Medical’s (FUM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Libertas Partners

Libertas Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Futura Medical (LON:FUM) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Libertas Partners currently has a GBX 102 ($1.33) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Futura Medical from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 102 ($1.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

FUM opened at GBX 39.35 ($0.51) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 40.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 40.91. Futura Medical has a 1-year low of GBX 12.15 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 84 ($1.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £112.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.60.

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

