Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.89.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FNKO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $19.37. 289,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Funko has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $977.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 59,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $1,214,102.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 87,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $2,062,374.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,802.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,449,513 shares of company stock valued at $31,385,231. Corporate insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Funko by 10.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 36,657 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Funko by 457.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 107,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Funko by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at $2,943,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,370,000 after purchasing an additional 93,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

