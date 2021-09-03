Fundamental Research Boosts Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target to C$10.51

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its target price hoisted by Fundamental Research from C$10.34 to C$10.51 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TF. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial to C$9.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

TF stock opened at C$9.88 on Tuesday. Timbercreek Financial has a 12 month low of C$7.39 and a 12 month high of C$9.94. The company has a current ratio of 89.60, a quick ratio of 89.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.29. The stock has a market cap of C$801.50 million and a PE ratio of 19.37.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.