FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Up 20.2% in August

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the July 29th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FUJIFILM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS:FUJIY opened at $84.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.15. FUJIFILM has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.85.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Research analysts forecast that FUJIFILM will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

