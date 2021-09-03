fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get fuboTV alerts:

In other fuboTV news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,440.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in fuboTV by 9,530.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FUBO traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 87,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,584,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.86. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.