Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $7.22

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $7.51. Frontline shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 15,360 shares changing hands.

FRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.35.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Frontline by 11.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Frontline by 7.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Frontline by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 32,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Frontline by 2.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Frontline by 27.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

