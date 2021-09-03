Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez Sells 522 Shares

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $17,006.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,156,000 after purchasing an additional 272,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,798,000 after acquiring an additional 208,523 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after acquiring an additional 187,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,337,000 after acquiring an additional 178,903 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 329.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 133,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

