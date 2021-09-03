Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.49. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $58.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 19.09 and a quick ratio of 19.09.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FREQ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 988.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 10,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

