Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi Sells 3,847 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $54,627.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $788.42 million, a PE ratio of 98.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 7.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

