Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi Sells 3,847 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $54,627.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:CARA opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $788.42 million, a PE ratio of 98.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $29.65.
Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.
Cara Therapeutics Company Profile
CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.
