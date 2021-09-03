Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,524,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 204.8% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 15.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Shares of FNV opened at $145.51 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $163.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.76 and its 200-day moving average is $140.05.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.