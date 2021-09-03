Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,856 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FBHS. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $99.11 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.96.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.