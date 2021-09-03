Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Short Interest Update

Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the July 29th total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 691 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,200. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.39. Forterra has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 2.46.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter. Forterra had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 50.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FRTA shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Forterra in the 1st quarter worth about $56,043,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forterra in the second quarter worth approximately $25,904,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,106,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Forterra during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,005,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forterra by 100.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,435,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 720,675 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

