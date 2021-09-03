Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Up 7.3%

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s stock price shot up 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.35 and last traded at $47.10. 3,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 214,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.91.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLYW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

