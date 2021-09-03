Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

FLGZY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Monday, June 14th. cut Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of Flughafen Zürich stock remained flat at $$6.73 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,796. Flughafen Zürich has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $7.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

