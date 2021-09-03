FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.800-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.350-$3.550 EPS.

FLT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $318.00.

FLT traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,145. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $80,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

