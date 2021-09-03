Flamingo Price Hits $0.74 on Major Exchanges (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Flamingo has a market cap of $111.26 million and approximately $39.81 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001466 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

