FJ Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

FJ Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Home Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.0% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Home Bancorp worth $24,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 339.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of HBCP stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,042. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $39.84. The company has a market cap of $325.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

Home Bancorp Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

