FJ Capital Management LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNNT. TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.52. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,496. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $437.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.41.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

