FJ Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

FJ Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $12,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BANR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

BANR stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $57.26. The company had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,321. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average is $55.30. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

In other Banner news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

