FJ Capital Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 1.00% of Hawthorn Bancshares worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWBK. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $977,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 40,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $486,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $386,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares during the period. 25.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWBK traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,590. The firm has a market cap of $151.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.57. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $18.26 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

