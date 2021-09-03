FJ Capital Management LLC Buys 6,500 Shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Community West Bancshares worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Community West Bancshares by 9.1% during the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 39,585 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Community West Bancshares by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 311,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Community West Bancshares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 72,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CWBC traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.95. 25,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.15. Community West Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

