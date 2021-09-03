FJ Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 241,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,624,000. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 2.11% of Mid Penn Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after buying an additional 56,719 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 34.6% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 19,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of MPB stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.69. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $29.87.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.31. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

