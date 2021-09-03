Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 101,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,206,585 shares.The stock last traded at $162.52 and had previously closed at $158.23.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities cut Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,446,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $2,199,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,484,816.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,501 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,928 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

