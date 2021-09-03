Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.230-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.25 million.Five Below also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.23-0.30 EPS.

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $28.11 on Thursday, hitting $187.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,289,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,762. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.28 and a 200 day moving average of $195.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a 12-month low of $121.35 and a 12-month high of $237.86.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.19.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.