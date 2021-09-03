First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$42.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CLSA raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$34.96.

FM stock opened at C$25.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.26. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$11.25 and a 52-week high of C$35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

In other news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$155,022,909.10.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

