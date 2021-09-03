First National Trust Co Sells 942 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First National Trust Co reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in NIKE by 93.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,473 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. UBS Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NKE opened at $163.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.28. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.21 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.