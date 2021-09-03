First National Trust Co Sells 700 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Matthews International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 469,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MATW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

MATW opened at $37.14 on Friday. Matthews International Co. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 0.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

