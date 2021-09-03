First National Trust Co Purchases 200 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,954,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in American Tower by 43.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in American Tower by 9.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 27.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in American Tower by 78.8% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 30,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $300.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.92. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $300.98.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist boosted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

