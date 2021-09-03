First National Trust Co Purchases 107 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First National Trust Co lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,204,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 60.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $278,429. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $255.13 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.50.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.