First National Trust Co Has $680,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First National Trust Co lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,943 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $61.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

