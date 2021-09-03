First National Trust Co Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $105.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $105.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.94 and its 200 day moving average is $95.23.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

