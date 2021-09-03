First National Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,838,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,135,000 after purchasing an additional 73,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,203,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,176,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,688,000 after acquiring an additional 88,435 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,581,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,031,000 after acquiring an additional 48,446 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,374,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $78.76 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $79.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.21.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

