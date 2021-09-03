First National Trust Co Decreases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,106,000 after buying an additional 30,399 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 104.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $270.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

