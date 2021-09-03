First Long Island Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Long Island Investors LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,099 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 2.4% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $28,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.37. 1,664,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

