First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,092 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,911 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Financial Bankshares worth $9,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Strs Ohio increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 115,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

In other news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.01 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,346 shares of company stock worth $258,079. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIN. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

FFIN stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.35. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.