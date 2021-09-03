Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in August

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 244,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the July 29th total of 289,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of FFLWF opened at $0.74 on Friday. Fire & Flower has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale Distribution, Digital Platform, and Corporate. The Retail and Wholesale Distribution segments offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces where the sale of cannabis is legal.

