Financial Comparison: Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) vs. International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) and International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ezenia! and International Business Machines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A International Business Machines $73.62 billion 1.70 $5.59 billion $8.67 16.15

International Business Machines has higher revenue and earnings than Ezenia!.

Profitability

This table compares Ezenia! and International Business Machines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A International Business Machines 7.17% 36.79% 5.20%

Volatility & Risk

Ezenia! has a beta of 3.65, meaning that its share price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Business Machines has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ezenia! and International Business Machines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ezenia! 0 0 0 0 N/A International Business Machines 0 4 2 0 2.33

International Business Machines has a consensus price target of $154.17, suggesting a potential upside of 10.11%. Given International Business Machines’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe International Business Machines is more favorable than Ezenia!.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.2% of International Business Machines shares are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of Ezenia! shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of International Business Machines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

International Business Machines beats Ezenia! on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ezenia! Company Profile

Ezenia!, Inc. engages in providing real time communication, conferencing, and collaboration solutions to corporate, government and commercial networks. Its products allow individuals and groups to interact and share information in a natural, spontaneous way through voice-to-voice, face-to-face, mouse-to-mouse, or keyboard-to-keyboard flexibly, securely and in real time. The firm InfoWorkSpace software product enables voice communication, secure messaging, white boarding and virtual workspaces including local area networks and wide area networks and its MxM Secure software product enables real-time secure messaging and information sharing for both the commercial and federal markets. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing. The Cloud and Cognitive Software segment provides integrated and secure cloud, data, and solutions to the clients. The Global Business Services segment provides clients with consulting, application management, and business process outsourcing services. The Global Technology Services segment provides comprehensive IT infrastructure and platform services that create business value for clients. The Systems segment provides clients with innovative infrastructure platforms to help meet the requirements of hybrid cloud and enterprise AI workload. The Global Financing segment provides client financing, commercial financing, and participates in the remanufacturing and remarketing of used equipment. The company was founded by Charles Ranlett Flint and Thomas J. Watson Sr. on June 16, 1911 and is headquartered in Armonk, NY.

