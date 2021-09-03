Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,032,000 after buying an additional 2,077,342 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,668,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,291,000 after acquiring an additional 665,600 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 45.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,342,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,450,000 after acquiring an additional 62,465 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.3% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,027,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,630,000 after acquiring an additional 52,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL opened at $54.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.61. The company has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 70.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

