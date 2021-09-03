Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,187 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,762,000 after acquiring an additional 768,960 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,657,000 after buying an additional 2,213,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,143,000 after buying an additional 281,517 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,476,000 after buying an additional 403,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,661,000 after buying an additional 95,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

BAH stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,484 shares of company stock worth $4,517,047 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

