Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 166,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 249,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 34,980 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.45. The company had a trading volume of 146,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.